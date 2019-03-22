Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Sees role grow sans Gibson
Dieng produced 10 points (5-6 FG, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 15 minutes Thursday in the Timberwolves' 113-106 loss to the Hornets.
The absence of top bench big man Taj Gibson (calf) resulted in Dieng stepping in as the third man in the Timberwolves' frontcourt rotation and cracking double-digit minutes for just the second time this month. Dieng would likely stick in the 15-to-20-minute range if Gibson misses more games due to the injury, but that's probably not enough playing time to make Dieng anything more than a deep-league consideration.
