Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Solid in limited minutes

Dieng tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 108-86 win over the Lakers.

Dieng was his typically productive self in his limited run off the bench but it's unlikely to earn him a major uptick in playing time, even with the Timberwolves dismissing Tom Thibodeau as head coach after the contest. While Thibodeau was notorious for leaning on his starters more heavily than most coaches around the league, new bench boss Ryan Saunders probably won't be willing to chop many minutes off star center Karl-Anthony Towns' total. With Taj Gibson and Dario Saric on hand to fill nearly all the run at power forward, Dieng is essentially locked into a full-time role as the backup center that will only afford him around 10-to-15 minutes per game. It'll likely take a Towns injury or a trade before Dieng becomes a useful asset in most fantasy formats.