Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Starting Saturday
Dieng will start at center Saturday against the Wizards, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
With Karl-Anthony Towns suspended, coach Ryan Saunders will give Dieng the nod. He's played in just one game so far this season, posting two points and two boards in six minutes.
