Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Starting Saturday

Dieng will start at center Saturday against the Wizards, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

With Karl-Anthony Towns suspended, coach Ryan Saunders will give Dieng the nod. He's played in just one game so far this season, posting two points and two boards in six minutes.

