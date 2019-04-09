Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Starting Tuesday
Dieng will start Tuesday's contest against the Raptors, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Dieng will make his first start of the year with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) out. Dieng has seen 20-plus minutes on 10 occasions, averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals in those contests.
