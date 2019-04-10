Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Steps up in place of Towns

Dieng started at center and supplied 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 120-100 loss to the Raptors.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Taj Gibson (calf) both sitting out, Dieng entered the starting five for the first time all season and turned in a well-rounded line to pay dividends for those that rolled with him in DFS. The 29-year-old has been trending upward of late with averages of 14.0 points, 5.1 boards and 2.1 assists in 19.7 minutes per game over his last seven outings. He'll make for an excellent streaming option again in Wednesday's season finale in Denver in the event Towns and Gibson are once again sidelined.