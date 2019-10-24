Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Stuck on bench
Dieng did not play in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn due to a coach's decision.
With the addition of Jordan Bell and Noah Vonleh, Dieng has fallen down the depth chart. It's mildly surprising he didn't get on the floor during the season-opener, but it shows he may be stuck on the bench most of the season.
