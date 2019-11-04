Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: To make another start
Dieng will start Monday's game against Milwaukee, Dane Moore of Zone Coverage Minnesota reports.
It'll be the second straight start for Dieng, who's filling in for the suspended Karl-Anthony Towns. Dieng played 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
