Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Unexpected production off bench
Deng totaled 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes Sunday against Utah.
Deng turned in a season-high 15 points on a solid 83.3 percent shooting from the field. He was especially efficient from beyond the arc, knocking down three of four attempts despite a 125-111 loss. Given Deng's 4.5 ppg average through 10 games and his current bench role, his fantasy appeal is certainly limited at best.
