Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Will come off bench
Dieng, with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee/illness) making his return and starting, will come off the bench Friday against the Pacers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Dieng's 15-game run as a starter has come to a close, and with it, probably most of his fantasy value. In his 19 games off the bench this season, he's averaged 3.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes.
