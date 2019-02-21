Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Won't play Friday
Dieng (personal) will not play Friday against the Knicks.
Dieng is tending to a personal matter, and given that the Timberwolves play a road back-to-back over the weekend, it's certainly possible he could remain out for Saturday's game in Milwaukee.
