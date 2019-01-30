Canaan is expected to see some action during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Wolves are dealing with plenty of backcourt injuries, and it's possible Derrick Rose (ankle), Tyus Jones (ankle) and Jeff Teague (foot) will all be on the shelf. Canaan will presumably be used as a backup point guard to Jerryd Bayless, who has started the past two games and will presumably draw a third start if the aforementioned trio is out.