Canaan signed another 10-day contract with the Wolves on Saturday, Mike Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Canaan has provided much-needed depth at point guard amid of number of recent injuries, so the Wolves will keep him around for at least another week-and-a-half while Derrick Rose, Jerryd Bayless and Tyus Jones all continue to nurse injuries. Canaan started Friday's loss to New Orleans, finishing with 12 points and five assists in 31 minutes.