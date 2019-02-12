Canaan moved to the bench and played five minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-120 win over the Clippers. He finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist.

A deluge of backcourt injuries resulted in Canaan, the team's fifth-string point guard, earning a starting nod and playing 31 minutes in the Wolves' previous game Friday in New Orleans. That would be the extent of Canaan's stint with the top unit, however, as Jeff Teague (foot) was cleared to start without any restrictions Monday while Derrick Rose (ankle) and Jerryd Bayless (toe) returned to action after three- and one-game absences, respectively. Those additions left little time available for Canaan, who could drop out of the rotation entirely once one of Andrew Wiggins (illness), Robert Covington (ankle) or Tyus Jones (ankle) are cleared to play again.