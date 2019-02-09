Timberwolves' Isaiah Canaan: Modest numbers in start
Canaan started at point guard and put up 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes Friday in the Timberwolves' 122-117 loss to the Pelicans.
Canaan moved up to the top unit out of necessity, as the Timberwolves were down to only two healthy point guards. The lone other available option, Jeff Teague (foot), was limited to 17 minutes off the bench while returning from an eight-game absence of his own, but there's a good chance he'll take back the starting gig and pick up more playing time in the Timberwolves' next contest Monday versus the Clippers. That would obviously represent a negative development for Canaan, though he could still stick in interim coach Ryan Saunders' rotation in the event all of Derrick Rose (ankle), Tyus Jones (ankle) and Jerryd Bayless (toe) remain sidelined.
