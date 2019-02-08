Timberwolves' Isaiah Canaan: Next man up
Canaan totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and six assists over 21 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to Magic on Thursday.
With yet another backcourt injury plaguing the Wolves, Jerryd Bayless (toe) exited Thursday's contest early, providing Canaan an extended run in the game. The loss of Bayless leaves Canaan the likely candidate to start at point guard on Friday against the Pelicans. It would be Canaan's first start since Nov. 21 when he was still a member of the Suns.
