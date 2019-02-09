Canaan will draw the start at point guard for Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Canaan's move to the starting lineup is due to Jerryd Bayless (toe) and Derrick Rose (ankle) being sidelined. Jeff Teague has been sidelined, but will be available off the bench. This is likely just a spot-start situation for Canaan due to all the other injuries at the position, and Teague being eased back into action.