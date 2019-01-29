Timberwolves' Isaiah Canaan: To sign 10-day deal
Canaan is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Canaan was let go by Phoenix at the end of November, and he's been out of work since. He appeared in 19 games with the Suns earlier in the year, averaging 7.5 points along with 3.3 assists and 2.6 boards per contest. With Minnesota desperately needing assistance at point guard due to multiple injuries, Canaan could be in line to see plenty of opportunities to extend his stay with the Timberwolves.
