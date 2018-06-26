Cousins will play with the Timberwolves' summer league team, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.

Cousins was selected by the Kings with the 59th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, but has been unable to crack a final roster since. Last season, he spent the bulk of his time with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League, where he averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 26.5 minutes. He also played in a handful of games with Cholet Basket of the LNB Pro A league in France. He'll now head to summer league with Minnesota with the hope of impressing enough to earn a training camp invite.