Timberwolves' Isaiah Cousins: Leads team in assists Friday
Cousins posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 83-71 summer league victory over the Nuggets.
Cousins made sure to get his teammates involved Friday's leading the Wolves in assists, not to mention a team-high three steals. This season marks the Oklahoma products third try at summer league, playing for the Kings his first year and the Pelicans his second year. Coming into Friday's tilt, he was averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 20.5 minutes in four games.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...