Cousins posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 83-71 summer league victory over the Nuggets.

Cousins made sure to get his teammates involved Friday's leading the Wolves in assists, not to mention a team-high three steals. This season marks the Oklahoma products third try at summer league, playing for the Kings his first year and the Pelicans his second year. Coming into Friday's tilt, he was averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 20.5 minutes in four games.