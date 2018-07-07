Timberwolves' Isaiah Cousins: Leads team in scoring Friday
Cousins provided 15 points (7-12 FG), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes during the Timberwolves' 70-69 loss to the Nuggets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Cousins' scoring total led the Timberwolves on the night, a feat he accomplished while coming off the bench. The 2016 second-round pick of the Kings is looking to jump-start his career in Minnesota after toiling away in the G-League and France last season. He'll look to do enough this summer to earn a training camp spot, where he'd strive to carve out a reserve backcourt role for the coming season.
