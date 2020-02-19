Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Assigned to G League
Evans was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
It appears Evans won't be a regular part of the new-look Timberwolves' rotation. He's appeared in four G League games this season, averaging 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 24.1 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Plays garbage time in debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Will play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Dealt to Wolves•
-
Warriors' Jacob Evans: Logs 24 minutes versus Nets•
-
Warriors' Jacob Evans: Joins starting five Monday•
-
Warriors' Jacob Evans: Back up with parent club•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...