Evans -- along with Omari Spellman and D'Angelo Russell -- was traded to the Timberwolves on Thursday in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Due to the limited options on the Warriors' roster, Evans had been garnering significant minutes this season, averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.3 minutes. However, in joining the Timberwolves, Evans' role is likely to be reduced. Even in the deepest of redraft fantasy leagues, it's tough to imagine a reason to roster Evans