Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Plays garbage time in debut
Evans played the final minute and six seconds of Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers, accruing no statistics during his time on the floor.
Evans may get the chance to push for a bigger role once he gets more practice time with the Timberwolves under his belt, but he found himself outside of coach Ryan Saunders' rotation in his Minnesota debut. The 2018 first-round pick looks like he'll be behind all of Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver, Allen Crabbe and Jaylen Nowell on the Timberwolves' wing depth chart.
