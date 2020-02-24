Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Returns from G League
The Timberwolves recalled Evans from the G League's Iowa Wolves ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Evans will join the Timberwolves in Dallas to provide some extra depth on the wing while Allen Crabbe (personal) remains away from the team for a second straight game. Don't expect Evans to see any minutes Monday outside of garbage time, however.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Recalled from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Assigned to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Plays garbage time in debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Will play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Dealt to Wolves•
-
Warriors' Jacob Evans: Logs 24 minutes versus Nets•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...