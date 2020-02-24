Play

The Timberwolves recalled Evans from the G League's Iowa Wolves ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Evans will join the Timberwolves in Dallas to provide some extra depth on the wing while Allen Crabbe (personal) remains away from the team for a second straight game. Don't expect Evans to see any minutes Monday outside of garbage time, however.

