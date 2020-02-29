Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Transferred to Iowa
Evans was transferred to the G League on Saturday, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Evans will return to Iowa in order to get additional in-game reps. In six G League outings this year, the 22-year-old's averaging 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Returns from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Recalled from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Assigned to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Plays garbage time in debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Will play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Dealt to Wolves•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...