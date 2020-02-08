Timberwolves' Jacob Evans: Will play Saturday
Evans is available to play Saturday against the Clippers.
Evans is ready to go after coming over in a trade from the Warriors on Thursday. He averaged 4.7 points on 15.3 minutes per game with his former team, though it remains to be seen where exactly he fits into Minnesota's rotation.
