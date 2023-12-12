McDaniels (ankle) is active for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
McDaniels has missed his team's last eight games while recovering from a sprained right ankle, and it appears the team is preparing to ease him back into action off the bench Monday. Troy Brown will enter the starting five at shooting guard with Anthony Edwards (hip) out of commission, bumping Nickeil Alexander-Walker to small forward.
