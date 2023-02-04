McDaniels was ejected Friday vs. the Magic.
Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers got into a heated altercation and several other players got involved. Bamba and Rivers appeared to be the only players throwing punches, so they could be looking at suspensions. McDaniels finished the night with eight points, three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and a three-pointer in 23 minutes.
