McDaniels ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 118-111 overtime loss to the Kings.

McDaniels, who missed a very brief spell in this one due to an undisclosed issue but returned following a brief visit to the locker room, had his third straight game without registering a defensive stat, continuing what has been an underwhelming period. He is now outside the top 170 over the past two weeks, averaging just 1.2 combined steals and blocks. He isn't out of place on a 12-team roster, but the lack of upside does mean managers shouldn't be afraid to send him packing.