McDaniels provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Mavericks.

McDaniels knocked down 50.0 percent of his field goals on limited attempts and also drilled a pair of threes. He's now hit two triples in three of his last four matchups and is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over this brief span.