McDaniels (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Minnesota will be thrilled to have both Anthony Edwards (hip) and McDaniels (ankle) back in action Thursday. McDaniels has missed the past eight games for the Timberwolves, so there's a good chance he'll have some restrictions. With Minnesota getting healthier, the fantasy value of Troy Brown and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is likely to trend down.