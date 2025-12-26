Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Available for Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (oblique) will be available for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets.
McDaniels will be back in action following a one-game absence. Prior to suffering the injury, he was averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in December.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Trending toward playing Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Could return Christmas Day•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Exits with hip injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Productive in loss to Grizz•