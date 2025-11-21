Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (wrist) will be available for Friday's game in Phoenix.
McDaniels should see his usual minutes in his return from a one-game absence, so make sure you've got him active. With McDaniels back in action, Mike Conley will likely head back to the second unit and Jaylen Clark's minutes could dip a bit.
