McDaniels (rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

McDaniels will return to the floor after missing Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers for rest purposes. Following Thursday's matchup, the Timberwolves have only two preseason games remaining before their regular-season opener on Oct. 22 against the Trail Blazers.