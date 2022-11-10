McDaniels recorded 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 129-117 loss against the Suns.

McDaniels was trending downwards after putting up single-digit scoring figures in five of his previous six contests, but he came out of nowhere to put in a season-high scoring mark in this loss. This was only the second time McDaniels reached the 20-point mark, though, so it'd be extreme to expect this kind of production on a regular basis going forward.