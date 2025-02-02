McDaniels closed with 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Wizards.

With Anthony Edwards (illness) and Julius Randle (groin) both in street clothes and Naz Reid (finger) exiting Saturday's game in the third quarter, McDaniels wound up leading Minnesota in scoring en route to his fourth double-double of the season. The fifth-year forward has scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 contests while playing a massive 36.3 minutes a game, averaging 13.9 points, 7.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.5 threes and 1.1 blocks over that stretch and shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from long distance. Randle seems likely to miss a week or more, so McDaniels figures to continue seeing elevated usage in the short term.