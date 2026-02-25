McDaniels provided 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, five blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The five made three-pointers tied his season high, while the eight combined blocks and steals were a new career high for McDaniels. The 25-year-old forward has been on a tear, both offensively and defensively, during the last couple weeks -- over the last five games, he's averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 boards, 3.6 assists, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 threes and 1.8 steals while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (10-for-20) from beyond the arc.