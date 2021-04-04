McDaniels recorded 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 76ers.
The 20-year-old bounced back from Friday's seven-point effort to post his 10th double-digit scoring output of the season on Saturday. McDaniels was averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.8 blocks in his previous four games before Friday's performance, so Saturday's bounce-back game was an encouraging sign from a developmental standpoint. The rookie out of Washington should continue to start and play heavy minutes for a young Timberwolves team currently sitting in last place in the Western Conference.
