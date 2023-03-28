McDaniels finished Monday's 119-115 win over the Kings with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

McDaniels scored just one point in 10 minutes during Sunday's three-point win over Golden State, but he bounced back with a stellar performance during the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back Monday. Across 12 March appearances, the third-year forward has averaged 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.