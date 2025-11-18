McDaniels supplied 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 120-96 win over the Mavericks.

McDaniels attempted his fewest shots of the season Monday but remained efficient and contributed in multiple areas during the Timberwolves' blowout win. The forward started the year strong and has continued his breakout stretch, averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over the past eight games. A major driver of the 25-year-old's offensive surge has been his outside shooting, as he's knocked down 52.1 percent of his three-point attempts through 14 games this season.