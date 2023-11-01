McDaniels (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
McDaniels will suit up for a second straight outing after missing a pair of contests with a strained left calf to open up the season. In his 2023 debut, he logged 24 minutes and scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. While he likely won't handle a full workload, expect McDaniels to see a few more minutes than he did Monday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Expected to play against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Solid showing in season debut•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Making season debut Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Won't face Miami•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Unlikely to play Saturday•