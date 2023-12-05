McDaniels was cleared to workout and participate in individual on-court activities Tuesday.

McDaniels is exactly two weeks removed from suffering a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain. He was initially diagnosed with a 2-3 week window to return to gameplay, so while he appears to be slightly behind in his recovery, McDaniels could ascend to five-on-five basketball activities throughout the coming week. Minnesota owns the top defensive rating in the league through 19 games, but McDaniels, as well as Jordan McLaughlin (knee), ramping up to return to action bodes well for the Timberwolves' rest-of-season outlook.