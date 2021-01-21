McDaniels registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks across 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Magic.

McDaniels came out of nowhere to deliver his best performance of the season, putting up season-high marks in points, rebounds, blocks and minutes played. He had logged more than 10 minutes just twice before this game, however, and he's not likely to play a big role moving forward even if this performance might lead him to a slightly bigger role off the bench in the subsequent games.