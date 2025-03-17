McDaniels recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 victory over Utah.

Although he's been a consistent presence on the defensive side of the floor all season, fantasy managers have to be particularly pleased with McDaniels' growth as a scorer lately. The 24-year-old forward has scored in double figures in 21 consecutive outings. Over 13 games following the All-Star break, McDaniels has averaged 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes.