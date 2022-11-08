McDaniels closed with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 120-107 loss to the Knicks.

McDaniels fouled out in just 17 minutes Monday, continuing what has been a steady decline over the past few games. He opened the season, with a flurry, providing elite defensive numbers while chipping in on the offensive end. However, he has now accumulated just one steal and two blocks over the past four games, scoring a total of just 32 points. He remains a hold in standard formats but managers will want to keep an eye on his trajectory moving forward.