McDaniels closed Thursday's 117-93 victory over Golden State in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three blocks and three steals over 33 minutes.

McDaniels got the job done defensively Thursday, recording game-high numbers in blocks (3) and steals (3). The defensive-minded forward is averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in this series while shooting 59.1 percent from the field.