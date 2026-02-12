McDaniels accumulated 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

McDaniels was impactful on both sides of the floor in a big win against Portland. He scored 21 points on efficient shooting. It was his third game this season notching six rebounds and assists each. On defense he collected two steals and two blocks, reflecting his status as one of the league's top defenders.