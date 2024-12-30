McDaniels had a solid outing in the win against the Spurs, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
McDaniels has struggled as of late but made an impact against San Antonio by scoring in double figures for the first time in four games while also crashing the glass and battling Victor Wembanyama in the paint.
