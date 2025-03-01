McDaniels amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to Utah.

McDaniels finished second on the Timberwolves in both points and rebounds Friday behind Naz Reid (27 points and 11 rebounds). McDaniels was averaging 10.5 points per game up until Jan. 31, but the fifth-year forward has taken on an increased scoring role as of late. He has recorded three double-doubles over his last four games, and he has averaged 18.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 37.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.