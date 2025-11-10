McDaniels amassed 21 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 win over Sacramento.

The 25-year-old forward continues to take his offensive game to another level. McDaniels has scored more than 20 points in five of the last seven games, averaging 21.0 points, 4.7 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting an eye-popping 63.3 percent from the floor and 69.6 percent (16-for-23) from beyond the arc. While that hot streak began while Anthony Edwards was sidelined with a hamstring strain, McDaniels hasn't slowed down much since Edwards got back onto the court.